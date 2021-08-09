Himachal MLA Helps Rescue Cow Stuck in Pit Dug By PWD

Jawahar Thakur, a BJP MLA from Himachal Pradesh, helped in rescuing a stray cattle which had fallen into a pit in Mandi district. The incident took place in Kataula block’s Kamand village where a cow had fallen into a pit of culvert built by the Public Works Department (PWD). The cow is said to be partially blind. DD Thakur, who runs an eatery nearby, quickly gathered a couple of people to help the cow.

The isolated village is very thinly populated and the three men were not enough for the job. When Jawahar Thakur, who is an MLA from Drang constituency, was passing by in his car, he was stopped by the locals and sought his help. Thakur readily agreed and joined the efforts to evacuate the stray cow.

The MLA’s aides also contributed in the rescue and the hapless cow was finally taken out of the pit. The MLA assured that he will direct the PWD to not keep any pits open to ensure such accidents do not occur in future.

Thakur also urged people to not abandon their cattle, adding that it creates a problem for the residents while the abandoned animals also live in miserable conditions.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh govt claimed to have provided shelter to 18,000 stray cattle in the state. Virender Kanwar, who is the Agriculture Minister in Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s cabinet, said the state government has started identifying land for making cow sanctuaries.

According to a Tribune report, the minister had said that a cow sanctuary would be established at Kheri village in Hamirpur district and Rs 500 would be spent on each cattle every month for their upkeep.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here