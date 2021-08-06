Himachal News, Boy Went Missing, Kangra District

The body of a 7-year-old boy, who was missing since Tuesday, was found in a drain 100 meters away from his house in Chachrot village of Sudhed Panchayat in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Local police and search teams recovered the body from the drain.

According to the locals, the boy, Abhinaksh had gone missing from the house since Tuesday evening. The parents of the boy lodged a missing report at the local police station on the same day he went missing. Meanwhile, without any delay, the local youths had formed different teams and started searching for the boy. However, they couldn’t find him.

On the second day, after being alerted about the incident, DSP Baldev Dutt Sharma and SHO Rajesh Kumar joined the search operation and started looking for the boy through drone cameras and sniffer dogs. The search operation continued till intervening nights of August 4 and 5.

After a rigorous search operation by policemen and local youths, when nobody could find the boy anywhere in the village, some villagers stepped in and started the search on their own.

On Friday, just a hundred meters away from his house, few villagers found Abhinaksh’s body trapped in mud and waste in the drain.

The villagers informed the police after finding the body. A police team rushed to the spot and pulled out the boy from the open drain. The body of the child was handed over to his parents after the post-mortem.

SHO Rajesh Kumar has confirmed about the incident and said the child was not mentally well and could not even speak. The investigation is still going on, he further added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here