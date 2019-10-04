Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Himachal Nurse Commits Suicide Alleging Torture by Senior Ward Sister

Victim's parents and other family members blocked the Dharamshala-Shimla road at Bhota Chowk here for over an hour, demanding the arrest of the accused.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Himachal Nurse Commits Suicide Alleging Torture by Senior Ward Sister
Image for representation.

Hamirpur (HP): A nurse allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation here, police said on Friday.

In her suicide note, Monika Kankoria (32), who was posted at Dr Radha Krishnan Government Medical College here, had alleged that she was being tortured by a senior ward sister, they said.

However, the name of the accused has not been mentioned in the note, police said. Police said they were informed by Kankoria's landlord about her hanging herself Thursday evening.

When police reached at her rented accommodation at Baral village on the outskirts of the town, they found a suicide note in which Kankoria had alleged that she was being harassed by a senior ward sister, they said.

On Friday, Kankoria's parents and other family members blocked the Dharamshala-Shimla road at Bhota Chowk here for over an hour, demanding the arrest of the accused for "instigating" their daughter to take the extreme step.

They said Kankoria had told them many times that a senior ward sister at the hospital was torturing her.

Senior police officers and Hamirpur Sub District Magistrate reached the spot and persuaded the agitators to lift the blockade and assured them that the guilty would be arrested soon.

When contacted, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur told PTI, "The matter is being investigated and the culprit is being identified. Strong action will be taken against the guilty."

Police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC in the matter. However, no one has been named in the FIR.

Principal of the medical college, Dr Anil Chauhan, said that they were cooperating with the district administration and police in the probe.

He said the college authority had already set up a grievance redressal cell to address the problems faced by the staff.

The heads of various departments hold meetings of their units before the final meeting every month, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram