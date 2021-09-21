Himachal Police Arrest Mother For Allegedly Murdering Her Two Daughters

The Mandi police in Himachal Pradesh arrested the mother who had murdered her two daughters. According to the police, the woman had thrown her daughters into a ravine and they died on the spot. The police, later, presented the accused, Heena, before the court from where she was sent for five days in police remand. The police have started the investigation into the matter and sent the bodies for postmortem.

SSP Mandi Ashish Sharma said, “We have arrested the woman who was absconding for the last few days, and the court has sent her for five days police remand. During the remand, the woman will be strictly interrogated and ascertained why she took this step. She will be questioned about the involvement of other people as well.”

According to the police information, Heena, a resident of Kangra district, murdered her two daughters, who were 9 and 2 years old. She had a love marriage in 2011 with a resident from the Ravinagar ward. The woman is a mother of two daughters from her first marriage, but she was found with her lover.

The police investigation has also found that the woman has run away from the house in the past as well. A few years ago, when her mother-in-law died, she left the house even at that time but was found and brought back.

The postmortem of both the girls has been conducted in the Medical College Nerchowk and the police are waiting for the reports for further investigation into the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here