Himachal Pradesh: 11-day-old Baby Dies of Covid-19 in Kangra, Cases Rise

An 11-day-old baby was among the three Covid-19 casualties recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The state is witnessing a rise in daily coronavirus infections even as the government claimed to have vaccinated nearly 100 percent of its adult population with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Himachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 161 new cases and three deaths. One of the three deaths took place in Kangra district where an infant succumbed to the virus 11 days after he was born.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, while confirming the death of the 11-year-old baby, said that the infant was admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda. The child had contracted the virus soon after being born.

Kangra reported 45 new infections and 66 recoveries on Thursday. The district has so far reported 48,596 known coronavirus cases. At least 1,081 people have died of Covid-19 in Kangra, making it one of the biggest pandemic casualty districts in the state. At least 3,662 people have become the victims of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh till September 23.

The Kangra district currently has 423 Covid-19 patients who are being treated in various health centres while some asymptomatic patients are recovering at home. The district health authorities have again appealed to the people to follow all coronavirus related guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

Himachal Pradesh has administered more than 81.1 lakh doses. At least 56.36 lakh people have received their first dose and 24.75 lakh have been fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to lead the country’s Covid-19 caseload. While Kerala reported 19,682 new cases and 152 deaths, Maharashtra saw 3,320 fresh infections and 61 casualties due to Covid-19 on Thursday. Active cases in Kerala are more than 1.60 lakh, whereas Maharashtra has over 42,000 patients.

