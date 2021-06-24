Himachal Pradesh: 19 Year Old Girl Flees Home Ahead Of Her Marriage In Hamirpur

A 19-years-old girl from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur has run away from her home with cash and jewellery 15 days before her marriage. The girl’s family members have accused famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa of driving the girl away. The family lodged a missing complaint at a local police station and they also met Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Debasweta Banik.

The girl has been missing since June 19. Police and family members don’t know anything about her whereabouts yet.

The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint on June 19 evening at Barsar police station in Hamirpur. In his complaint, he said that his daughter had run away from his house before her marriage. She took away more than Rs 50,000 cash and expensive jewellery. On June 23, his father along with other members of the family met Hamirpur DC requesting a quick search for the girl.

According to police, the girl ran away from her house in the Barsar sub-division of Hamirpur district. Before leaving the house, the girl left a written paper that said ‘I am leaving the house’. The Police have confirmed that it was written by her after matching her handwriting with other notebooks in her room.

According to her father, the missing girl used to call herself the biggest fan of Guru Randhawa. The girl also has her own account on Twitter, in which she retweeted his tweets only. On Twitter, the girl met a young man, who used to call himself Guru Randhawa’s close friend.

The missing girl’s father has expressed apprehension that the girl has run away to meet the same young man with whom she came in contact on Twitter. He feared the young man may have lured the girl on the pretext of providing a career in acting.

