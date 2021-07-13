Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 10 More Feared Dead In Landslide

Two people have died while 10 more are feared dead after a landslide followed heavy rains in Shahpur block of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Five people of one family were rescued while six houses have been swept completely in the disaster. Body of a woman has been recovered from the debris. The landslide occurred in Boh village where 10 people are believed to be trapped under the debris with slim chances of their survival.

According to the state disaster management authority, four people were rescued on Monday, and a girl was also evacuated during the late night operation. The five people are husband, wife and their three kids. Kangra District Collector and Superintendent of Police also rushed to the incident site to take stock of the situation. Both of them had to walk for two kilometers to reach Boh village as a bridge connecting the village was also washed away.

Multiple videos show the devastation the landslide has caused in Boh village. The incident site and nearby areas are filled with debris.

SP Vimukt Ranjan said it appears that a cloudburst has led to the landslide in Boh. He added that 9-10 people are suspected to be lying under the debris and they might not be able to make it through.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed his condolences on the destruction caused by heavy rains and cloudburst. Thakur has directed the respective district administrations to ensure rescue and relief work in the affected regions. He also urged locals and tourists to not venture near the rivers and other water bodies.

Not just Kangra district, the neighbouring Dharamshala is also experiencing flash floods after unexpected incessant rains hit the low-lying areas of the city. Videos show cars in the residential areas being washed away in the high stream. According to the Weather Channel, Dharamshala received 300 mm in 30 hours from July 11.

