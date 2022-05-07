Himachal Pradesh: 2 Workers Killed as Trolley Overturns at Kinnaur Hydropower Project; 3 Rescued

Two construction workers were killed after five of them got trapped inside a 180-metre-deep tunnel at the Tidong hydropower project in Kinnaur when a trolley overturned on Saturday. Officials from the Himachal Pradesh disaster management department said three workers had been rescued.

A rescue team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) retrieved the two bodies, while the three injured were rushed to hospital, said state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta, adding that the two labourers who had died were residents of HP and Jharkhand.

He further said they were brought to Reckong Peo for treatment and one of them was referred to a Rampur hospital. The rescue operation was called off at 2.30 pm after the two bodies were retrieved, he added.

According to Kinnaur district emergency operation centre, the five workers were coming out of the tunnel on a trolley after a shift change when it overturned following a snag trapping them inside. The incident took place around 11 am.

Officials said the 50th Battalion of the ITBP and other agencies started rescue work, following which three injured were rescued and two bodies were retrieved.

The hydropower project is located near Retakhan on Tidong, a tributary of Satluj river.

(With PTI inputs)

