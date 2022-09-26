Himachal Pradesh: 7 Dead, 10 Injured After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Kullu

Seven tourists died, and 10 others were injured as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday.

The victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

The incident happened at around 8:30 pm on NH305 and it occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision, Surender Shourie, a BJP MLA from Banjar said, PTI reported.

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, Shourie added.

They are currently being identified, according to Shourie.

Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu District said that there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle, including the driver.

Gurdev Singh, Superintendent of Police said “seven people have died and 10 others are injured. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital” ANI reported.

The MLA also thanked the administration for carrying out rescue operations through the night.

