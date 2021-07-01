Himachal Pradesh: After Kullu, Traffic Cop Slaps Tourist In Shimla

As the Himachal Pradesh government has opened its borders to outsiders without the mandatory RT-PCR negative report, tourists from neighbouring states are heading in large numbers to Shimla, Kullu-Manali and Dharamsala. In such a situation many are not only flouting the Covid-19 safety protocols but also the traffic guidelines. Moreover, when checked by the police, they resort to arguments.

One such case has come to light from Shimla where during an argument, a traffic police officer lost his cool and slapped the tourist.

The incident took place near the Victory Tunnel in the state capital and a video of the same has also gone viral. Here, some traffic cops directed a car to stop, but the driver did not stop. Later, the cops chased the vehicle and intercepted it. They then issued a challan to the driver for not following the traffic guidelines, according to the superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla. In the clip, two youths can be seen standing outside a car and arguing with the policemen.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamal Verma said that the tourists were on their way to Manali for which they took a U-turn, however, taking a U-turn before Victory Tunnel is not allowed. The traffic cop tried explaining this rule to the tourist, but they instead started arguing with him and even hurled abuses at him in the Haryanavi language. When the cop warned him against using foul language. After some time, the traffic cop lost his patience and slapped the tourist.

Even though no complaint has been filed by the tourist yet, the Shimla police started investigating the case and till then, the cop has been removed from his post.

This case comes a week after the SP of Kullu district Gaurav Singh allegedly slapped the Chief Minister’s security personnel following a heated argument. Later, the CM’s PSO allegedly thrashed him. The state government has placed Singh and CM’s PSO Balwant Singh under suspension and removed Brijesh Sood, the additional SP (CM Security) from his post.

