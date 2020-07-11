Himachal Pradesh Asks Tourists to Follow SOPs; 700 People Visit State in Five Days

Asking the tourists to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to prevent the coronavirus spread, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday said 700 tourists visited the state in the past five days.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Devesh Kumar said before framing the SOPs for opening of the tourism units, the state has examined the guidelines of other states that have also opened the hotels for the tourists.

He said the tourists have to register themselves for procuring an e-pass 48 hours before visiting the state under the tourist category.

They have to carry Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test certificate issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) certified laboratory with negative report and this should not be more than 72 hours old.

In addition, the tourist must have downloaded Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Director Yunus said that at the state entry points the COVID-19 report, a confirmed booking of minimum five days in a registered tourism unit, e-pass and Aarogya Setu app would be checked.

