Himachal Pradesh: Assistant Lab Technician Hangs Himself in Kullu

An assistant lab technician has died by suicide in Bajaura area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar (44). His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of his house. Police have taken the body in possession and sent it for a post-mortem on Tuesday.

Policemen from Bhuntar police station said that they received information that a person had committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in Bajaura. When the police team reached the spot, they found Rakesh hanging from the ceiling fan on the top floor of the four-storeyed house.

Police did photography and videography on the spot. Statements of people were also recorded on the spot.

According to the police, Rakesh was an assistant lab technician in the Bajaura Farm of the Horticulture Department. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be known. The family members of the deceased have also not held anyone responsible for this incident.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that the real cause of death would be known after the post-mortem of the body. He said that the statements of relatives and neighbours of the deceased have been recorded. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.

In Himachal, three people have died by suicide this week. Earlier, two youths aged 19 and 29 years died by suicide in Kangra and Solan respectively. Both had also given this information on Facebook.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

