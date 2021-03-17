Ram Swaroop Sharma, Himachal Pradesh BJP MP, Found Dead at Delhi Residence, Suicide Suspected

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The 62-year-old minister from Mandi allegedly died by suicide, according to reports. Delhi Police received a call from a staffer after he was found hanging with the door bolted from the inside of his house.

An investigation is currently underway. BJP Parliamentary party meeting has been cancelled due to Sharma’s death.

Born in 1958 in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, Sharma was a two-time MP – first elected to Lok Sabha in 2014 and then again reelected from the Mandi constituency in the 2019 general elections. He also served on the Parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs. Ram Swaroop Sharma is survived by his wife and three sons.

Last month Mohan Delkar, a 58-year-old Member of Parliament from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel. Police said a purported suicide note running over four pages, written in Gujarati, was recovered from his room in which he had blamed several people, including a senior politician.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)