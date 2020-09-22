Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Releases HPSOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet on Official Website

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet for the HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical examinations on its website at hpbose.org.

As per the schedule, the practical exam for HPSOS Class 10 students will be conducted on September 24 and September 25.

On September 24, students will have to take HPSOS Science practical exam that will be of 25 marks. On September 25, they will have to appear for Home Science, Computer Science, and Art-B subjects.

The practical exam for HPSOS class 12 students will be conducted from September 28 to October 3. The Class 12 students will have to appear for Physics practical exam on September 28, Chemistry on September 29, Biology/ HE& F Sc (home Science) on September 30. The practical exam for Computer Science will be on October 1, Geography on October 3.

The exams for Physical Education will be conducted from September 28 to October 1, while Accountancy (Project) practical exam will be between September 28 and October 3.

As per the official notification, the HPSOS Class 10 and 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The notification said that the time, as well as the reporting time of the exam, will be informed to the students.

The students have also been asked to upload the practical file of all the exams in the prescribed format on the board's website.

Students who will be appearing for the HPSOS Class 10, 12 practical exam have been advised to follow the government's guidelines on COVID-19. They will have to maintain social distance and cover their mouth and nose with face mask all the time. They will have to wash and sanitise their hands before entering the exam centre.