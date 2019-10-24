Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Results 2019: BJP Races Ahead in Dharamshala, Pachhad

The ruling BJP is leading in both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats of Himachal Pradesh where bypolls were held on Monday, a state election official said. After the first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes over his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan (1543 votes) of the Congress in Dharamshala.

In Pachhad, Reena Kashyap of the BJP is leading with 1,543 votes over her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress after the first round of counting. Counting began on both the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday where voting took place on Monday, the officials added. Voting was held on October 21 to the Assembly seats and saw a voter turnout of 67.97%.

Polling was held across 202 stations —113 stations in Pachhad and 89 in Dharamshala. An auxiliary polling station had also been set up at the Dari old-age home to facilitate 24 elderly inmates to cast their votes in Dharamshala.

While seven candidates were in the fray from Dharamshala while Pachhad saw a contest between five candidates. By-elections to Pachhad and Dharamshala Assembly seats were necessitated after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor, respectively, were elected to the Lok Sabha this May.

