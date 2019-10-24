Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Results 2019: BJP's Nehriya Wins Dharamshala Constituency

After the fifth round of counting, BJP's Vishal Nehriya was leading with a margin of 8,162 votes in Dharamshala, while after one round in Pachhad, Reena Kashyap is leading with 1,543 votes.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP flag
BJP party flags.

BJP candidate Vishal Nehriya has been announced victorious in the constituency of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. After the fifth round of counting, Nehriya was reported to be leading his nearest rival, Vijay Inder Karan of INC, by over 2,500 votes. While a final word on the eventual margin of victory is still awaited, Nehriya's triumph for the ruling BJP has come at the cost of INC's Karan, and independent candidate, Rakesh Kumar.

The BJP is also believed to be leading in the Pachhad constituency, where Reena Kashyap is leading with 1,543 votes over her nearest rival, Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress, after the first round of counting. Counting began on both the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday where voting took place on Monday, the officials added. Voting was held on October 21 to the Assembly seats and saw a voter turnout of 67.97 percent.

Polling was held across 202 stations — 113 stations in Pachhad and 89 in Dharamshala. An auxiliary polling station had also been set up at the Dari old-age home to facilitate 24 elderly inmates to cast their votes in Dharamshala. While seven candidates were in the fray from Dharamshala while Pachhad saw a contest between five candidates. By-elections to Pachhad and Dharamshala Assembly seats were necessitated after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor, respectively, were elected to the Lok Sabha this May.

In the last Assembly elections, Suresh Kashyap of the BJP had defeated his nearest rival and former minister Musafir with a margin of 6,427 votes in Pachhad. In Dharamshala, the victory margin of Kishan Kapoor of the BJP over Sudhir Sharma of the Congress was of 2,997 votes. The by-elections to Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly seats were necessitated after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram