Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Results 2019: BJP's Nehriya Wins Dharamshala Constituency

BJP candidate Vishal Nehriya has been announced victorious in the constituency of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. After the fifth round of counting, Nehriya was reported to be leading his nearest rival, Vijay Inder Karan of INC, by over 2,500 votes. While a final word on the eventual margin of victory is still awaited, Nehriya's triumph for the ruling BJP has come at the cost of INC's Karan, and independent candidate, Rakesh Kumar.

The BJP is also believed to be leading in the Pachhad constituency, where Reena Kashyap is leading with 1,543 votes over her nearest rival, Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress, after the first round of counting. Counting began on both the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday where voting took place on Monday, the officials added. Voting was held on October 21 to the Assembly seats and saw a voter turnout of 67.97 percent.

Polling was held across 202 stations — 113 stations in Pachhad and 89 in Dharamshala. An auxiliary polling station had also been set up at the Dari old-age home to facilitate 24 elderly inmates to cast their votes in Dharamshala. While seven candidates were in the fray from Dharamshala while Pachhad saw a contest between five candidates. By-elections to Pachhad and Dharamshala Assembly seats were necessitated after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor, respectively, were elected to the Lok Sabha this May.

In the last Assembly elections, Suresh Kashyap of the BJP had defeated his nearest rival and former minister Musafir with a margin of 6,427 votes in Pachhad. In Dharamshala, the victory margin of Kishan Kapoor of the BJP over Sudhir Sharma of the Congress was of 2,997 votes. The by-elections to Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly seats were necessitated after sitting BJP MLAs Suresh Kashyap and Kishan Kapoor were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

