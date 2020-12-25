Himachal Pradesh CM Unveils 18-feet Statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shimla on 96th Birth Anniversary

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday unveiled an 18-feet statue of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary at the historic Ridge in the state capital.

While addressing the 'Atal Smriti Samaroh' on 'Sushasan Diwas', the Chief Minister paid tribute to Vajpayee. Thakur said Vajpayee was a statesman with a great personality and practised politics of principle.

"Vajpayee was a legendary and visionary leader who defined the highest values of leadership and his contribution to the country's development would be remembered for the years to come," the Chief Minister added.

Calling Vajpayee as an orator "par excellence" Tahukur said he left an indelible impression on the people. He said that even during some of the most strained moments in the Parliament, Vajpayee succeeded in defusing the situation with the utmost ease.

Thakur said despite being away from active politics for more than a decade, at the time of his demise, lakhs of youth joined Vajpayee's last journey, which showed his deep impact on the lives of the people.

"The nation was always first for Vajpayee and therefore, regarded as a true statesman by people of the country," he added.

Thakur said the unveiling of Vajpayee's statue at the Ridge was a tribute to India's great son.

He said this statue constructed by spending Rs 1.08 crore was a token of love and affection from the state's people towards the great statesman.

Vajpayee, who always believed in value-based politics, shared a special connection with Himachal Pradesh, which he fondly called his 'second home', the Chief Minister added.

Despite his busy schedule, Vajpayee would never miss an opportunity to come to Himachal and spent a few days at his home in Prini village near Manali.

With his simplicity and humanity, Vajpayee ruled the hearts of millions of people, he said.