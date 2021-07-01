Himachal Pradesh: Couple Die In Accident As Bike Falls Into 200ft Ditch In Solan

Road accidents in Solan, the industrial town of Himachal Pradesh have increased recently. The latest incident occurred in Ramshahar of the Nalagarh area. In the accident, a couple riding on a bike, died after falling into a 200 feet ditch. The bike lost momentum at a turning point on a road and fell into a ditch. While the husband died on the spot, the wife was admitted to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment after being injured in the accident.

The woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Nalagarh with the help of locals. However, after some time the woman also died during treatment. The Himachal Pradesh Police have sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

At present, the police have registered a case and started further investigation.

This is the third incident in a week where people died in road accidents in the Solan district. Last month the district witnessed three major road accidents.

On June 29, a woman died near HRTC Workshop in Nalagarh and the biker was also injured in the accident after a truck hit the moving bike. The truck driver has been absconding after the incident.

A pickup vehicle went out of control and fell into a deep gorge near Kundlu in Solan on June 26. One person died on the spot in the accident, while the other person was injured. With the help of local people, he was admitted to the Civil Hospital of Nalagarh.

On June 2, two people died after a truck carrying beer bottles overturned near Mahadev bridge in the Nalagarh area of Solan. In the accident, two people were seriously injured.

