Himachal Pradesh: Cousin Brothers Rape 11 Year Old Sister In Mandi; Arrested

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her two cousins in the Talyahd area adjoining Mandi city of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused brothers have been arrested by the Police, and have been sent to 15-days of judicial custody. The victim’s mother had lodged the FIR at Women Police Station in Mandi. She alleged that the victim has been raped twice in different incidents. The victim was first raped eight months ago and again she was raped recently, the victim’s mother alleged in her complaint to the police.

The victim girl was adopted by a couple living in the Talyahd area adjoining Mandi city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri has confirmed the matter and said that police arrested both the accused within a few hours of registering the FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After getting the victim’s medical done, the police arrested both the accused after which they were produced in the court and have been sent to 15-day judicial custody.

The Police officials are interrogating the accused to know the details of the incident. They also questioned the family members of the girl to know details.

Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district has been witnessing rising crime against women in the past few months.

In May this year, a girl was raped after being blackmailed by the accused in Karsog of Mandi. The accused raped the victim after threatening her for leaking objectionable videos. The accused is still at large.

In April 2021, an accused was arrested for raping a 24-year-old girl by giving her lift in a car at the Balh area of the district. The accused had given her toxic substances in juice and raped her in the car.

