Himachal Pradesh: Covid Positive Youth Jumps Into Sutlej River In Shimla

A Covid-19 positive 19-year-old youth jumped into the Sutlej river on Monday near Rampur Bushahr town in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Suddenly the young man disappeared in the strong waves of the Sutlej river and he has not been found till Tuesday.

The police are investigating the matter. Some videos related to the case have also come forward, in which people are seen on the spot. In the video the youth is also seen struggling in the water after jumping into the river.

According to the information, the youth jumped into the Sutlej river in the afternoon from the Jagatkhana bridge connecting the city with the Kullu district. The youth was from Uttar Pradesh and used to sell carpets in Shimla. The young man could be sighted for a short distance in the strong currents of Sutlej and after that disappeared in the raging river. People passing through there immediately informed the police. The police team reached the spot and gathered information about the youth.

The youth had gone to the government hospital in Rampur Bushahr on Monday morning to get medicine for cold and fever. After returning from the hospital he informed his brother and other friends, with whom he was saying, that the doctor told him he was Covid-19 positive. He was looking mentally disturbed but his brothers told him not to panic about it.

After talking to them, the young man latched the door from outside and left the room. His brother and other friends, four of them, called the landlord to open the door. After the landlord opened the door they could see Jahangir jumping to the river from the bridge. Seeing this, all four of them ran towards the bank of the river, tried to enter into the river in an attempt to save him, but in no time the young man disappeared in front of their eyes.

Police investigation revealed that the youth who jumped into the river belonged to Shadabag village in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The police are searching for the missing youth on the banks of the Sutlej River. Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar Kayath said that a 19-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh jumped from the Jagatkhana bridge into the river. The police are looking for him. There is a lot of silt in the river, which is causing a lot of trouble in the search operation.

