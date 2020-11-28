Himachal Pradesh Enforces Five-day Office Work for All Govt Staff; Night Curfew in 4 Districts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced office working for five days in a week for all government employees till December 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus .

On the sixth day of the week, the employees will work from home.

He said that night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am daily in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra districts. Earlier, it was enforced from 8 pm to 6 pm.

At a Covid-19 review meeting, Thakur said that the casual approach of certain people, particularly in social gatherings like marriages, had resulted in sharp spike in the number of cases in Himachal.

He said that the state has now decided to restrict the number of persons at all social gathering to 50. All political functions will be held virtually.