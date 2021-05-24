Himachal Pradesh Extends Curfew Till June 3 Amid Fall in Covid-19 Cases

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend a curfew in the state till June 3 even as there has been a gradual decline in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Shimla. The government said the situation will be reviewed on June 1.

Officials said a detailed presentation was made by the health department during the meeting after which it was decided that lifting the pandemic-induced curfew at this juncture would not be appropriate.

The state reported 1,309 new cases and 59 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 1,79,034 and the death toll to 2,752. According to the state health department, there are 25,979 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

The government has been under pressure from the trading community that has been demanding reopening of all shops even if on an odd-even basis.

