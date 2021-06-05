india

Himachal Pradesh Govt Extends Covid-19 Curbs Till June 14, Cancels Class 12 State Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Govt Extends Covid-19 Curbs Till June 14, Cancels Class 12 State Board Exams

File photo of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and will declare the results accordingly.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the statewide Covid-19 restrictions till June 14. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, it was decided to cancel the Class 12 examinations of the state school board in accordance with the government’s decision.

It was also decided that in case the students are not satisfied with the results they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

The Cabinet decided that telephonic consultation be ensured for Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery.

It was decided that the government would explore options for procurement of more vaccines directly from the makers.

Earlier, the Cabinet had passed a resolution mourning the demise of Chief whip and MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Narinder Bragta.

It appreciated the contributions of Bragta, particularly in development of horticulture sector in the state.

first published:June 05, 2021, 20:12 IST