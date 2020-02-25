Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Himachal Pradesh Govt Supports CAA, Abrogation of Article 370, Says Guv Bandaru Dattatreya

The governor also said that his government welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court which paved way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
File photo of Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya (Image : PTI).

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government supports the Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday.

In his address in the state assembly on the first day of budget session, he said,"My government supports CAA, providing Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"It also supports abrogation of Article 370 for ensuring implementation of one Constitution in the entire country."

This could be possible only due to strong leadership at the Centre, he added.

My government also welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court which paved way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he added.

whatsapp

