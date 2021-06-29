Himachal Pradesh: Husband Arrested For Beating Wife To Death In Kullu

A man in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death. The incident occurred in Vahanumani Bagh area of Kullu late Sunday night. Kullu police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Rakesh Kumar. A case under section 302 of IPC has been filed for murder. The deceased has been identified as Chandrika Kumari.

According to the police, the accused is an employee of the DPRO office and lives in a rented house. He beat up his wife with such cruelty that she died. As soon as the information was received, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu, Gurdev Singh himself inspected the incident and arrested the accused for killing his wife. The accused has been sent to jail after his COVID-19 test.

Singh said that the brother of the deceased Chandrika Kumari has lodged a complaint with the police. In his complaint, the brother informed that Rakesh was married to Chandrika 15 years ago and for a long time, he used to harass her. Rakesh also used to beat her for no reason since the last few weeks.

According to the brother’s complaint, there was a fight between the couple 8-10 days ago and the deceased suddenly died in a suspicious condition this Sunday. The police have taken the body in possession and sent it to Nare Chowk Mandi Hospital for post-mortem. The post-mortem report is awaited.

The SP said that the police have inspected the spot and recorded the statements of the people around the house of the accused. The Police are also talking to the neighbors of the accused to get more information about the incident.

The process of producing the accused in the court is being completed and after the post-mortem report, further action will be taken, the official said.

