Himachal Pradesh Imposes 'Corona Curfew' From May 7 to May 16

Alarmed by a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a 10 day Corona curfew from midnight on Thursday (May 7).

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. The state has steadily reported a spike in Covid cases with nearly 4,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 48 deaths in that period.

Officials said that Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed during the period of ‘Corona curfew’ ending May 16. However, an exemption has been granted to vehicles engaged in the supply of essential commodities which will be allowed to ply. Sources also clarified that industrial, agricultural and other civil works will also be allowed during this period.

The cabinet also decided that those visiting the state from outside will be allowed to do so only after presenting a negative RT-PCR report or else will have to be quarantined. The cabinet also decided to cancel Class 10 examination and students will be promoted on the CBSE pattern.

