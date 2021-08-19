Himachal Pradesh: Inclusion of married woman in BPL list as widow sparks controversy

A former deputy head of a gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi allegedly enrolled his daughter-in-law in the category of Below Poverty Line families. The incident came to light after Sarkaghat block development officer (BDO) received a complaint from the Bambla panchayat head.

BDO Trivandrum Chinauria talking to the media confirmed receiving a complaint about Bambla’s former deputy panchayat head submitting fake documents to prove his daughter-in-law to be a widow for listing in the BPL category. “The complaint has been filed by current Bambla panchayat head Sunita Devi. We have initiated an investigation,” added the BDO.

The BDO also said that they have asked the panchayat officials to produce all the documents. “It would be too early to make any further comments, once we are done with the investigation appropriate actions will be taken,” said the BDO.

Meanwhile, a video is also making rounds on the internet showing a verbal spat between Sunita Devi and former deputy panchayat head Ratan Chand Thakur. In the video making rounds on the internet, one can see Devi and Thakur making severe allegations of fraud against each other.

In the viral video one can see Sunita Devi accusing the former deputy panchayat head of wrongly listing his daughter-in-law in the BPL list. In the video one can see Devi claiming that she has all the documents to prove Thakur guilty.

Thakur talking to the media said that all allegations made by Devi are baseless and she is doing it to tarnish his image in the area. Thakur said that once the BDO completes his investigation he will file a legal complaint against Devi for tarnishing his image.

