16, Including School Children, Dead as Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Sixteen people, including some school children, died in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

Officials said the incident took place as the private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

“I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families,” Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said in a tweet.

