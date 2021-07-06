Himachal Pradesh: Locals Fear Covid-19 Third Wave After Massive Tourist Inflow

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a massive inflow of tourists after the Covid-19 restrictions in the state were lifted. Amid the danger of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic the influx of tourists to the state is gradually increasing. Many tourists including the locals are also seen flouting the Covid-19 norms.

This has become a major cause of concern among the residents of the state regarding the third wave of coronavirus.

The capital city Shimla was flooded with tourists last weekend, with reports suggesting that a whopping 40 thousand people visited the city on Saturday and Sunday alone. Over ten thousand vehicles reached Shimla from other states, according to the police. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Sharma said that in the entire week over 26000 vehicles arrived in Shimla.

The capital city is also facing frequent traffic jams due to arrival of huge crowd. The construction work is going on in 73 places across the city under the Smart City project and this has complicated the situation.

Tourism Corporation hotels have more than 50% occupancy on weekends, while 30 to 35% occupancy on other days. On the other hand, the private hotels have 90 to 95% occupancy on weekends.

Amit Kashyap, MD, Tourism Development Corporation, informed that an astonishing 13,66,848 tourists reached Himachal till 31st May.

Due to its proximity with Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a large number of people are choosing Himachal as a place to relax. The cause of concern, however, is that only a handful people are following the Covid 19 guidelines.

