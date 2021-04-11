Himachal Pradesh Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory for Visitors from 7 High Covid Load States

Alarmed by a major spike in Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has made RT-PCR mandatory from April 16 for visitors from seven high load states – Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla today. CM said the SoPs and guidelines issued by the Centre and state government must be enforced strictly. Himachal recorded its highest ever daily spike of 941 infection cases in its second wave of the covid-19 pandemic and 12 deaths yesterday, forcing the state to impose curbs.

While the state government has allowed tourists to visit, hotel owners and visitors have been asked to adhere to the issued covid-19 norms strictly.

“The virus is spreading at a fast pace which is the biggest concern. During the last 45 days, the state has reported 10,690 new covid case and 120 deaths, which are rapidly increasing,” he stated.

State authorities have allowed devotees to visit various temples during the Navratri festival, subject to covid-19 guidelines. However, public gatherings of ‘langars’, ‘bhandaras’ and ‘jagran’ have been completely banned.

