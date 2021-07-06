Angry Over Not Getting Lift at Night, Man Flees With Himachal Roadways Bus; Arrested

A man from Shoghi area of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh was arrested for stealing a Himachal Roadways bus of Dehra Depot from Jwalamukhi bus station in Kangra. The incident occurred late at night on Sunday. The accused is a truck driver and he was arrested from Darlaghat in Solan district.

Jwalamukhi bus depot’s sub-inspector Ashok Kumar filed a complaint in this matter at the local police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Tilakraj has confirmed the filing of an FIR in this case.

According to the FIR, an unknown person drove away with Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s bus number HP-36 C-8326 from the Jwalamukhi bus depot on Sunday night between 1-1.30am. The bus was running on Jwalamukhi-Chandigarh route.

Police station incharge Jit Singh started investigation of the matter along with ASI Baldev Sharma after getting the FIR. The police team checked the CCTV footage and informed the Shimla police about the bus theft. The accused was arrested from Darlaghat area.

The accused, Rakesh Sharma, had gone to Jawalamukhi to visit Baijnath, Bajreshwari and Jwalaji temples. After paying the visit to the temples, when he reached the bus station to travel for Shoghi, he couldn’t find a bus. The accused also tried to get lift but failed. The accused then stole a bus late at night from the Jawalamukhi bus stand and drove away towards Shoghi.

Rakesh has been arrested and the bus has been taken into custody. Further investigations are going on to find more details.

