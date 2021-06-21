Himachal Pradesh: Mega Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Age Groups From Today

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Himachal Pradesh has gathered pace lately. The state government has set a target of vaccinating one lakh people in a day.

The mega vaccination drive for people in the age groups of 18-44 will resume from today (June 21). Now vaccines will be provided for three days in a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the 18-44 age groups. Whereas, the people above 45 years of age will be vaccinated on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The people in rural areas will not be required to book slots; the jabs will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis at the vaccination centres. Chief Medical Officer Dr Surekha Chopra said that the government intends to vaccinate the whole population of Himachal under this campaign.

The venue of the vaccination will be informed a day in advance. In rural territories, people from the concerned area will only be allowed to be vaccinated at the designated vaccination centre. Nodal officers will be posted to ensure that only the locals get vaccinated.

In Shimla, 13,500 people will be vaccinated in a day, for which 82 sites have already been identified in the district, while 23 places have been identified for vaccination through booking slots.

Necessary guidelines were given to the police department to maintain law and order so that there is no overcrowding at vaccination centres. The location of the centres is generally schools or other open areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here