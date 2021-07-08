Himachal Pradesh: Over 56 Kg Charas Set On Fire By Police In Kullu

The authorities in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh destroyed more than 56 kg of charas on Wednesday on the orders of the district and sessions court. Drugs Disposal Committee set on fire 56.448 kg charas seized in 36 cases. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurudev Sharma led the task of burning the charas whereas police officials of Kullu, Bhuntar and Anni stations were also present at the scene. A video was also shot of the entire process to keep an official record.

Sharma said the banned drugs were destroyed on the orders of the court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He informed that 16.710 kg charas was seized from the nine cases in Kullu area, while police recovered 21.954 kg charas in 14 cases in Bhuntar. Similarly, 17.784 kg of charas was caught by the authorities from the Anni area in 13 cases. The SP asserted that police are continuously taking action against smuggling of drugs in Kullu district.

Sharma noted that the batch of drugs destroyed by police pertains to the recoveries made during 2020-21.

Several regions of Himachal Pradesh are known as the hub for trading of charas and other banned substances. Just last month, three men from Haryana were arrested with 1.93 kg of charas near a bridge in Manikaran town. Police seized the drugs from their Alto car in which they were travelling past night violating the Covid-19 curfew.

The three men were stopped by the police at around 3:25 am, but they failed to give a satisfactory answer as to why they were travelling late at night. When police checked the car, the authorities found 1.939 kg of charas from the vehicle. Car driver Sandeep (24), and his two accomplices Praveen (23) and Rahul (19) were arrested.

