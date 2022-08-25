CHANGE LANGUAGE
Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi to Inaugurate Bilaspur AIIMS Next Month

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 15:13 IST

Shimla, India

PM Modi will also address a Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in the state soon. (File photo: ANI)

BJP's national president J P Nadda had inaugurated the hospital's outpatient department in December last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh next month to inaugurate an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur district, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday.

The exact date of his visit is yet to be finalised, he added. BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had earlier inaugurated the hospital’s outpatient department in December last year.

Kashyap told media persons before the start of the meeting of state BJP core group at Peterhoff Hotel here that the Bilaspur AIIMS is a dream project of PM Modi and BJP president J P Nadda.

This is being constructed at a rapid pace and will be complete before time, he added. Kashyap said Modi will also address a Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in the state soon. The exact date and venue of the rally is yet to be finalised, he added.

first published:August 25, 2022, 15:11 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 15:13 IST