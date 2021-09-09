Himachal Pradesh Police Arrest Two Youths With Drugs in Kullu

The Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two youths travelling in the Haryana Roadways bus and seized around 51-gram heroin from them on Wednesday evening. The arrested youths have been identified as Rohit Dharmpur and Nikhil Dharmpur. Both the youths are residents of Mandi.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gurudev Sharma confirmed the arrest, “We are questioning the arrested youth to learn where they got the drugs from and where they were going to sell it.”

The SP further said that the police have recovered around 51 grams of heroin from the two youths.

Another police officer stationed at Kullu said, “We had inputs that two youths travelling in a Haryana Roadways bus were carrying drugs and the two were travelling to Manali.”

“On receiving the intelligence input, a special investigating team of Kullu district police, along with the local police, made a temporary check post. During checking we recovered 51 grams of heroin,” added the officer.

Himachal Pradesh Police are working to clamp down on drug mafia functioning in the state.

The Kullu Police, last month, arrested a youth and seized 70 grams of heroin from him. He was arrested from the Kullu bus stand. The special investigation team of the district police had received intelligence input regarding a youth carrying heroin and was planning to sell the consignment in Manali.

The state police, earlier this year, in February, recovered 6.27 kilograms of synthetic drug from National Capital, Delhi, and arrested a 38-year-old native of the West African country of Ivory Coast. In a press conference, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said that a special investigation team of the district police in January had arrested two drug peddlers of African origin on January 30 with 55 gm of heroin in Kullu.

“During the investigation, the two had provided inputs about their handler in Delhi. Kullu Police, along with Delhi Police, conducted raids on the locations revealed by the two arrested,” said Singh.

