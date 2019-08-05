Himachal Pradesh Police Issues Alert after Centre's Move on Kashmir's Special Status
The exact number of Kashmiris residing in Himachal Pradesh is not known, but the superintendents of police of all the twelve districts are asked to take care of the Kashmiri people in the state, DGP said.
Photo for representation.
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh police on Monday issued an alert across the state, especially in the border areas, after the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi told PTI that superintendents of police of all the twelve districts had been asked to take care of the safety of the Kashmiri people staying in the state.
The police officers of border areas have been asked to avoid any probable mischievous acts, the DGP told PTI.
"The exact number of Kashmiris residing in Himachal Pradesh is not known, but Kashmiri labourers, businessmen and students are in our state in a large number," the state police chief said.
Earlier in the day, the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details
- Twinception: Twins On Way to Twin Festival Get Pulled Over, Twice
- Thanos Could Have Accidentally Snapped Himself Too, Suggest Avengers Endgame Writers
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- Jab They Met, an Auto-rickshaw Driver Offered Imtiaz Ali a Free Ride in Mumbai Rains