Himachal Pradesh Police Issues Alert after Centre's Move on Kashmir's Special Status

The exact number of Kashmiris residing in Himachal Pradesh is not known, but the superintendents of police of all the twelve districts are asked to take care of the Kashmiri people in the state, DGP said.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Police Issues Alert after Centre's Move on Kashmir's Special Status
Photo for representation.
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh police on Monday issued an alert across the state, especially in the border areas, after the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi told PTI that superintendents of police of all the twelve districts had been asked to take care of the safety of the Kashmiri people staying in the state.

The police officers of border areas have been asked to avoid any probable mischievous acts, the DGP told PTI.

"The exact number of Kashmiris residing in Himachal Pradesh is not known, but Kashmiri labourers, businessmen and students are in our state in a large number," the state police chief said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

