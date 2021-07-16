After Tourists Attack Locals with Swords, Himachal Pradesh Cops to Conduct Random Checks of Vehicles

With increasing incidents of tourists attacking locals with swords and other sharp-edged weapons in Himachal Pradesh, questions are being raised on the law-and-order situation. Taking strict cognizance of the hooliganism, now the state police have decided to invoke strict measures to curb this menace of carrying arms. The Himachal Pradesh police will now conduct random checking of tourist vehicles at state borders.

The director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu issued the directions on Thursday after four tourists from Punjab attacked locals in Manali with swords following a road rage. During the incident that took place on Wednesday night, one local was injured. Their hooliganism also blocked the traffic in the main market. Subsequently, the four were arrested.

Shocked by the incident, residents of Himachal Pradesh are demanding strict preventive actions.

Now, DGP Kundu has sent an official communication to all the Superintendents of police (SP) asking them to strictly deal with anti-social elements coming to the state as tourists. The tourist vehicles at the entry points and nakas will be randomly checked and only after the officers are satisfied will they be allowed to enter the state.

The DGP also informed the SPs that additional police force will be provided for each district to ensure that proper checking of the tourist vehicles takes place. He said that those entering the state with lethal weapons can also commit larger crimes so it is advisable to stop them at the border itself.

Last month, a group of tourists from Haryana clashed with the locals in Tirthan valley of Kullu when they were stopped by a resident from littering and consuming liquor in the open. Such instances have also been reported from Bilaspur and Mandi in the recent past.

