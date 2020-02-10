Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases HPSAS Preliminary Answer Key at hppsc.hp.gov.in

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Subordinate Allied Services’ prelims result 2019 was published by the exam-body on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases HPSAS Preliminary Answer Key at hppsc.hp.gov.in
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released HPSAS answer key 2019 for the HP Subordinate Allied Services’ prelims exam on Monday, February 10. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Subordinate Allied Services’ prelims result 2019 was published by the exam-body on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/. The preliminary examination for Subordinate Allied Services was conducted on February 9. Candidates can check the HPSAS preliminary Answer Key 2019 via direct link here

For detailed guidelines follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPPSC

Step 2: Click on HPPSC Subordinate Allied Services Exam 2020 Answer Key

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Candidates can go through the answers of all sections and save the PDF for future reference.

With the release of the official answer key, aspirants can now verify their answers and calculate the marks. The commission has also invited objections from the candidates.

The last day to raise objections to Commission’s answer key is February 15. The HPPSC has made it clear that the objections can only be received through courier, in person, or by post. People can send the objections to the Commission’s office in Nigam Vihar Shimla.

The objections through an e-mail wouldn’t be “entertained”, the HPPSC has said.

While raising the objections, aspirants mustn’t forget to attach documentary proof ascertaining their objections. In the answer key, the HPPSC has attached a proforma, which can be used for registering the objections.

The commission will release the revised answer key after reviewing the objections. The final result of the preliminary exam will be published after the publication of the revised answer key.

