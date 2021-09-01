Himachal Pradesh Received 44% Less Rainfall Than Normal in August

The state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rains on 29 days of August but it still received 44 percent less rainfall than normal. The state recorded 146 mm rainfall in the previous month. The normal rainfall of the state during August is 262 mm and it’s been 12 years since Himachal Pradesh received less rainfall than normal. In 2009, the state received 52 percent less rainfall than normal in August. Last year, the state had received 1 percent more rainfall in the same month. Himachal had recorded the highest 24 percent more rainfall above normal in 2019.

In August this year, only the Mandi district has recorded above normal rainfall. All the remaining districts have received less than normal rainfall. Lahaul-Spiti district recorded a deficiency of 92 percent less rainfall in August.

Surendra Paul, Director of Meteorological Center, Shimla, said that the monsoon was not active for a long time in August. “Although the state received rain for a long time, the amount of rain remained low due to weak monsoon,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh has received 18 percent less rainfall so far this monsoon season that started in the state on June 13 and is expected to continue until at least September end.

The state has suffered a loss of Rs 700 crore while more than 250 people have lost their lives in various flood-like situations in August. Incidents of landslides, road blockage, and flood like-situation were caused by waterlogging in various districts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted bad weather in Himachal till September 6. The weather agency has not issued any alert for this period. Light rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in various parts of the state.

According to reports, Himachal Pradesh’s neighbouring states, Punjab and Haryana, received below normal rainfall by 56 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

