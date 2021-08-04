Himachal Pradesh Reintroduces Mandatory RT-PCR for Tourists, More Curbs Likely as Covid-19 Cases Surge

With the centre flagging increased Covid R-value in the state, Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday has reintroduced mandatory RT-PCR reports for tourists visiting the state with immediate effect.

The Disaster Management Cell of the government issued the fresh advisory recommending Covid appropriate behaviour. It has been recommended that an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours should be carried by those visiting for tourism purpose. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs will be allowed to enter the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday while interacting with the media said that in view of the spike in Covid cases, some more stringent restrictions are likely to be put in place after the cabinet meeting on August 9.

He said the Covid situation was discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday and it was felt that some restrictions would have to be put in place.

The total active cases in the state which had dropped to 800 have now crossed 1,400 with almost 200 new cases being added daily. The state has witnessed a huge inflow of tourists after the government withdrew the mandatory RT-PCR notification. The government has admitted that there had been a surge in cases due to irresponsible behaviour, especially in public transport and at gatherings.

