Himachal Pradesh Reports Five More COVID-19 Deaths, 280 Fresh Cases

Shimla:Five more COVID-19 patients died in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 136, while 280 fresh cases took the state tally to 13,050. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said two deaths were reported each from Mandi and Kangra and one from Solan. So far, Kangra has reported 31 deaths, Solan 24, Shimla 23, Mandi 20, Una 10, Sirmaur nine, Chamba seven, Hamirpur six, Kullu four and Kinnaur and Bilaspur one each.

A total of 446 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, the official said. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 8,937, he said, adding that 20 people have migrated out of the state.

Currently, there are 3,952 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dhiman added. .

