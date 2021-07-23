Himachal Pradesh: Road Damaged in Just Four Days After Tarring in Kullu

In just four days after tarring work on Peej road adjoining the Kullu district headquarters of Himachal Pradesh, a total of 9 KM stretch of the road has been damaged. The tarring work was done by the Public Works Department (PWD) after 7 years. The residents of various villages living in 4 panchayats who travel on this road have alleged that the contractor of the department did not do the work properly and used low-quality materials in road construction.

The villagers have also demanded that the administration should check the quality of the tar on the road and do an investigation.

In the tarring work of road, a chemical substance tar, an emulsion of water and liquid asphalt which penetrates and seals small cracks on the existing road, is used. This is the final step of road construction.

Bir Singh Thakur, one of the village heads of a Panchayat informed that a formal complaint was given to the PWD officials requesting the tarring work on the Peej road, after which the tarring was done. However, it was done during rainfall, he said.

“In just four days of the completion of work, the 9 KM road was damaged. The government should conduct an inquiry regarding this and instructions should be given to do the proper tarring work on this road,” he said.

Rishi, one of the villagers said that the road has been damaged due to tarring on the soil. He alleged that PWD is not paying attention to the quality of the materials used for road construction.

Another villager Rajendra said that PWD did tarring work on Peej road amid heavy rainfall, leading to damage of road in just four days. The administration did not respond to the queries regarding this matter.

