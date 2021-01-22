Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Anxious Candidates Arrive at Manali Centre, Counting Underway at Other Places Too

Event Highlights Counting for 14 Zila Parishad, 103 Panchayat Samitis in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samitis and zila parishads elections in Himachal Pradesh is underway. About 80 per cent turnout was recorded for 1,208 gram panchayats in the second of the three-phase panchayati raj institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said. Seventy-five Covid-19 patients and quarantined persons were among those who exercised their right to franchise while following COVID protocol on Tuesday, he added.The highest 96 per cent voting was reported from Nandpur gram panchayat at Nalagarh development block in Solan district, he added. In Hamirpur district, about 78 per cent polling was recorded in the district. Jan 22, 2021 10:31 (IST) Around 81 per cent turnout was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official spokesperson said. The highest 94 per cent polling was registered in Lodhi Majra panchayat of the Nalagarh development block in Solan. A total of 1,137 gram panchayats had gone to the polls in the final round of the three-phase panchayat elections. Forty-nine coronavirus patients and those in quarantine exercised their right to vote, the spokesperson added. In Hamirpur, about 79 per cent polling was recorded. Jan 22, 2021 10:27 (IST) Counting to Begin Shortly in Manali, Crowds Start Gathering | Crowd have started gathering outside the counting centers in Manali. The counting will begin shortly. The results of BDC and Zila Parishad will be declared today. The results of the Naggar block will be declared at the counting center in Patlukahal. Jan 22, 2021 10:11 (IST) BDC's counting started at the counting center in Manali. Candidates reach out to their supporters outside the counting centers. The results of BDC and Zila Parishad will be declared today. The results of the Naggar block will be declared in the counting center created in Patlukahal. Jan 22, 2021 10:04 (IST) Counting will begin in Kullu district for 14 zila parishad wards and 103 panchayat samiti wards today. Kullu is the largest block with 33 panchayat samiti and 5 zilla parishad wards. Counting will be done in 5 block headquarters of the district. Election results will come by 11 pm tonight. The picture shows a counting centre in Shimla. Jan 22, 2021 09:56 (IST) Counting Begins in 5 Blocks of UNA | Counting of BDC and Zilla Parishad started in five blocks in Una. Crowds started gathering outside the counting centers. Jan 22, 2021 09:42 (IST) Counting to Begin in Hamirpur | Counting will start begin in Hamirpur's primary School campus. Counting for the post of Zila Parishad and BDC members will be conducted. The candidates on 18 wards of Zila Parishad and 130 wards of BDC will be decided. The arrangement has been made in the primary school, the security measures have also been taken. Jan 22, 2021 09:32 (IST) Counting of Votes of Panchayat Samitis, Zila Parishad to be Held Today | Counting of votes for members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads in Himachal Pradesh will take place on Friday. The candidates are contesting these elections as independents and not on party symbols.

The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads is being conducted soon after completion of voting. However, counting of votes for members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be conducted on January 22.



The election process will be completed by January 23, he said. The candidates are contesting these elections as independents and not on party symbols.



Earlier 1,227 panchayats had gone to polls during the first phase on Sunday. Voting for 1,137 panchayats will be held during the third and final phase on Thursday, he added.



The state has a total of 3,615 gram panchayats of which polling will be held for 3,583 panchayats except 32 in Keylong of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, electoral officials said.