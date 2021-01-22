Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Anxious Candidates Arrive at Manali Centre, Counting Underway at Other Places Too

Around 81 per cent turnout was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official spokesperson said. The highest 94 per cent polling was registered in Lodhi Majra panchayat of the Nalagarh development block in Solan. A total of 1,137 gram panchayats had gone to the polls in the final round of the three-phase panchayat elections. Forty-nine coronavirus patients and those in quarantine exercised their right to vote, the spokesperson added. In Hamirpur, about 79 per cent polling was recorded.