GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Himachal Pradesh School Bus Accident: 10-year-old Survivor Climbed 50-Foot Gorge to Alert Authorities

At least 30 people, including 27 children below the age of 10, died in the tragic accident on Monday. Around 10 children are said to be critically injured.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 10, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Himachal Pradesh School Bus Accident: 10-year-old Survivor Climbed 50-Foot Gorge to Alert Authorities
A rescue operation is carried out after a bus carrying school students fell into a gorge near Nurpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon. (PTI Photo)
Shimla: It was 10-year-old, Ranbir, who managed to alert the administration about his school bus falling into a gorge in Nurpur city of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

Talking to News18, the Class V student said he and his Class IV friend Avni fell out of the bus when it began rolling down the 100-feet deep gorge. Ranbir then climbed 50 feet up the gorge and reached the main road. There, he stopped a passerby riding a motorcycle and reached a nearby shop from where the local administration was informed about the accident.

At least 30 people, including 27 children below the age of 10, died in the tragic accident on Monday. Around 10 children are said to be critically injured.

“The bus driver while trying to evade a bike rider turned the steering well towards the gorge leading to the accident. The window pane near my seat broke and I fell out of the bus. I then climbed 50-feet uphill and reached the road. I stopped a passerby riding a motorcycle and told him about the accident,” said Ranbir. He is undergoing treatment in Nurpur Hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jayram Thakur have all expressed condolence over the tragedy and solidarity with the bereaved families.

Thakur has also ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy and relief of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the deceased. The government would also be bearing the cost of the treatment of the injured.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You