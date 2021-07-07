Himachal Pradesh: Security Increased In Manali After Influx Of Tourists

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a huge increase in the arrival of tourists after easing of lockdown restrictions. Most of the tourists arriving in the state do not follow the Covid 19 protocol during their stay in the state. As a result, a few weeks back the Central Government apparently wrote to the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to not let their guard down.

After this, security in Manali has been increased and the police are keeping a watch for strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines among tourists. Manali is one of the destinations in Himachal Pradesh to receive an overwhelming number of tourists. From June 27 to July 6, the police have issued 308 challans, with fines totalling a whopping Rs 2.77 lakh in Manali.

Despite several warnings by the Central Government and politicians, people continued to take the pandemic lightly. As a consequence serious measures were taken by the state to avoid a third wave of the virus. Although the cases have decreased significantly in the past few weeks, the danger has not been completely averted. And that’s the message the state governments are still trying to spread among careless citizens.

The Mall Road in Manali has seen an increase in police presence to ensure that people follow the basic coronavirus guidelines at all times.

Manali District Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said that people are being made aware of Covid 19 by Manali Police. Tourists who are roaming without masks are also being fined.

