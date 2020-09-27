Himachal Pradesh Sees 195 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

Shimla:Himachal Pradesh recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,192. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 171 with 11 more fatalities.

Of the eleven latest fatalities in the state, three were reported from Shimla, two each from Kangra and Mandi and one each from Chamba, Kullu, Solan and Sirmaur, the state health department data said. Among these, nine were men and two women, all aged between 48 and 93 years, it said.

Kangra has so far reported 42 deaths, followed by 31 in Shimla, 26 in Solan, 23 in Mandi, 12 in Sirmaur, 11 in Una, 10 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, six in Kullu and one death each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur. A total of 629 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, the health department said.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 10,339, while 20 people have migrated out of the state. Currently, there are 3,657 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor