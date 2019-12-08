Himachal Pradesh Set for Six-day Winter Session in Dharamshala from Monday

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal said the winter session of the legislative assembly is all set to get underway from December 9 to 14 in Dharamshala.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday at Tapovan assembly secretariat, Dr Bindal said the session will begin at at 2 pm on Monday. He said six meetings have been scheduled for the session with December 12 set to be a private members' working day.

Dr Bindal said he will be requesting everybody including the opposition to give their constructive support in the conduct of the session.

The speaker said the House is the best place to raise people's problems and solve them and called on the members to raise issues related to public interest.

The speaker informed newsmen that a total of 434 starred and unstarred questions have been received. Out of this, 270 starred questions were received while information on 128 unstarred questions have also been received. In addition to this, a total of 36 questions that were postponed from earlier were also included.

Dr Bindal said six questions were received under Rule 62, 13 questions under Rule 130, five questions under Rule 101 and three questions under Rule 324.

"Members have also highlighted the main issues related to their respective constituencies through questions. There are a lot of queries about roads, drinking water, schools, hospitals and vacancies in offices. Great work is expected in the session, he said.

Further, he praised the importance of evidhan Sabha that has helped in increasing the number of questions.

The e-Vidhan Sabha has made the functioning of the assembly faster. The agenda is immediately reaching the legislators. It is easy to prepare. The MLAs' speeches are also being made available to the legislator on their mobiles, on request, the speaker said.

He added that there are also questions related to the recently held global investors' meet and land allotment in the state under Rule 118.

"We hope that the government will completely satisfy the legislators about their queries," the speaker said.

The speaker appealed to all the MLAs to cooperate while working in the state's interest.

Assembly Secretary Yashpal Sharma and other officials were present on the occasion.

