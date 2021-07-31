WATCH | Passenger Bus's Close Shave with Death as Inches Away Landslide Washes Off 100m Road

In a horrifying video that surfaced on social media, a massive landslide can be seen in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district that leads to an entire stretch of a 100m road collapsing into the valley below.

The video shows a large part of a hilltop collapsing as boulders and rocks roll downhill, taking with them a stretch of road and uprooting trees. A passenger bus can be seen saved by a whisker, at the edge of the road. The landslide has left two adjacent villages completely incommunicado.

No loss of life has been reported in this incident while traffic has been blocked on this road.

According to officials, traffic from Sataun towards, Kamrau, Shillai and Hatkoti has been diverted from Paonta Sahib through Kafota via Jakhna Jong- Killor.

After the landslide incident, Ram Kumar Gautam, deputy commissioner, Sirmaur, held a video conferencing with officials from Paonta Sahib and Shillai and directed them to add barricades on both sides of slide point with the warning to people to remain alert on the road.

Authorities have been issued instructions to repair the damaged stretch of road in the next three-four days.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon over Himachal Pradesh during the previous week was normal. The state received 73.7 mm during previous week against normal rainfall of 70.2mm with percentage departure from normal of 5%.

The state received cumulative seasonal rainfall of 348.1 mm against normal rainfall of 355.3 mm with percentage departure from normal of minus 2%.

Districts including Kullu, Shimla & Una received large excess rainfall while districts including Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur & Solan received excess rainfall.

Similarly, districts including Bilaspur, Kinnaur & Sirmaur received normal rainfall and districts including Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti received deficient rainfall.

As as far seasonal rainfall is concerned, Kullu district received excess rainfall, districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una received normal rainfall wjile districts Chamba and Lahaul -Spiti received deficient rainfall.

