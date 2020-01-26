Himachal Pradesh Sivers Under Numbing Cold; Heavy Rain & Snowfall Predicted on Tuesday

Shimla: Cold conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with the meteorological department issuing a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the state for Tuesday.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates possibility of a severe weather.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 9.3 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.6 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature in both Manali and Kufri was minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, he said, adding the minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Shimla was 1.5 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 23 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The weatherman has forecast rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state from January 27 to 29 and on January 31. It issued the yellow warning of heavy rain, snowfall for January 28 only.

