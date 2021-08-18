Himachal Pradesh Tightens Covid Curbs: E-registration Mandatory for Entry to State

Given the continued increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered more stringent checks on those entering the state directing monitoring of all inter-state movement through registration on the e-covid software.

The Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue department in its order said that all movement into the state will be monitored through registration on the COVID E-registration software (http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in). The government said that the step had been taken to effectively monitor the influx of people into the state. The state has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of daily cases with the active covid cases now at 2733. The state is logging in an average of 300 new cases daily.

However, all goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded and movement of goods or cargo for inland and exports are exempted from the restrictions.

Children below the age of 18 years if accompanied by their parents who are either carrying their RT-PCR report or both vaccine certificates will also remain exempted.

To facilitate movement of daily commuters, including industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, government officials and people who intend to commute for medical purposes for entering and exiting the state (within 72 hours) would remain exempted from the condition of e-registration on the covid software.

